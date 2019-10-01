Which Clemson freshmen will likely redshirt?

Feature

Now that No. 2 Clemson is five games into the season, The Clemson Insider has a better idea on which of Clemson’s freshmen are likely to redshirt and which ones will not.

So far, tight end Davis Allen, cornerback Andrew Booth, defensive tackle Tyler Davis, wide receivers Frank Landson and Joseph Ngata, linebacker Kane Patterson and safeties Jalyn Phillips and Lannden Zanders have officially burned their redshirt season for this year.

Eight freshmen are on the bubble right now, while eight others will likely to redshirt, though Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has not officially said who will or will not redshirt.

There are four players who will redshirt based on injury, what the coaches have said and where the player is on the depth chart. Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh, wide receiver Brannon Spector and punter Aidan Swanson are expected to redshirt. Linebacker Bryton Constantin, who re-tore his ACL a few weeks back, will obviously take a medical redshirt this year.

Below is the list of freshmen who will not redshirt, who are on the bubble, who likely will redshirt and will redshirt.

Will not redshirt

Name                  Pos        Games played

Davis Allen         TE          5

Andrew Booth   CB          5

Tyler Davis         DT         5

Frank Ladson     WR        5

Joseph Ngata     WR        5

Kane Patterson LB          5

Jalyn Phillips      S            4

Lannden Zanders            S            4

On the bubble

Name                  Pos        Games played

Joseph Charleston          S            3

Michal Dukes     RB          3

Sheridan Jones  CB          3

Jaelyn Lay           TE          3

Keith Maguire   LB          3

Chez Mellusi      RB          3

Ruke Orhorhoro              DL          3

Will Putnam       OL          3

Is likely to redshirt

Name                  Pos        Games played

LeVonta Bentley              LB          1

Kaleb Boateng   OL          2

Tayquon Johnson           DL          1

Hunter Rayburn OL          2

Etinosa Reuben DL          1

Ray Thornton    S            2

Mason Trotter   OL          2

Greg Williams    LB          1

Will redshirt

Name                  Pos        Games played

Bryton Constantin          LB          0 (ACL; out for the year)

Taisun Phommachanh   QB         2

Brannon Spector             WR        2

Aidan Swanson P            1

