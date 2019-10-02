5-star QB gets the Clemson offer he wanted

On Tuesday, Clemson made the move that Caleb Williams had been hoping for, extending an offer to the five-star quarterback from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C.

It’s a big offer for Williams, who took a liking to the Tigers when Deshaun Watson was their star quarterback a few years ago.

“I’ve been rooting for Clemson since Watson, so I’ve always liked Clemson and wanted the offer and finally got it,” Williams told The Clemson Insider. “So, it was exciting being able to get that call from Coach (Dabo) Swinney.”

Williams (6-1, 200) made an unofficial visit to Clemson on Sept. 7, when the Tigers defeated Texas A&M 24-10 at Death Valley.

Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter watched Williams – one of the top-rated QBs in the 2021 class — play in D.C. last Friday night.

“It meant a lot. Shows that they are showing a lot of interest,” Williams said of Streeter attending his game. “And I really like Coach Swinney. Not talking about (how) good of a coach he is – talking about the culture he has built and that he is a religious man.”

A bevy of other top programs have also offered Williams, including Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Florida, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Stanford and Southern Cal.

Williams has yet to formally narrow down his recruitment or name any official favorites.

“I don’t know. I don’t have a list,” he said when asked where the Tigers stand with him following the offer.

Williams does, however, have a timeframe for when he wants to make his commitment decision.

“Before senior year after this season,” he said.

Williams is the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and No. 16 overall prospect in the class of 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

