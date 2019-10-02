Butler, Lady Tigers are excited to see what new year brings

SUNSET, S.C. — Clemson women’s basketball coach Amanda Butler met with the media Wednesday as part of the basketball media golf outing at The Reserve at Lake Keowee.

Butler’s Lady Tigers are coming off a 20-13 season, including a 9-7 mark in the ACC. It was the program’s best season in 17 years, which landed them in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2002. And it all happened in Butler’s first year as head coach.

Butler now has the task of getting the Lady Tigers back there again this coming season.

“We got a lot of rough edges to kind of smooth out and a lot of things to learn and discover about this team because there is so many new pieces, but I really like the things that make a team special and what I see in this team,” she said. “I see how they love each other, the chemistry, how hard they are working through trying to learn things and trying to do those things together.

“It has been a really, really positive start and we are ready to see what the year brings.”

The Lady Tigers open the season Nov. 6 against Furman at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.