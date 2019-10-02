First Clemson visit ‘an unreal experience’ for local WR

A pair of standout underclassman prospects from Greer (S.C.) High School visited Clemson for the Charlotte game on Sept. 21, including class of 2022 wide receiver Jaleel Skinner – a talented 6-foot-5, 205-pound sophomore who already owns a couple of Power Five scholarship offers.

It marked Skinner’s first visit to Clemson as a recruit.

“It was an unreal experience,” he said. “One thing that stood out was the fans and how dedicated they were.”

The Clemson staff made Skinner feel right at home while he was on campus.

“I loved how they treated me as if I was just a part of the family,” he said.

The visit gave Skinner a chance to speak with his area recruiter for Clemson, safeties coach Mickey Conn.

Skinner has built a solid rapport with Conn early in the recruiting process.

“I love his attitude toward recruits,” Skinner said. “It’s just a positive, go-getter attitude.”

South Carolina and Virginia Tech have already offered Skinner, who is garnering interest from programs across the South and figures to collect many more offers as his recruitment advances.

Clemson is one school that Skinner really hopes will come calling with an offer in the future.

“It would mean a lot because it’s very close to home,” he said.

Skinner, who runs a 4.53 40-yard dash and has a 34-inch vertical jump, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 13 wide receiver and No. 82 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Clemson is the only school that Skinner has visited so far this season, but he plans to see games at South Carolina and Virginia Tech and wants to return to Clemson for the Florida State game on Oct. 11.

Skinner’s teammate, 2023 quarterback Raheim Jeter, also visited Clemson for the Charlotte game.

