Clemson exceeds expectations for top QB prospect

Raheim Jeter has only played in five high school football games to date, but he has already received five verbal offers from Power Five programs.

The talented freshman quarterback from Greer (S.C.) High School is getting early interest from Clemson and attended his first game at Death Valley as a recruit on Sept. 21 when the Tigers defeated Charlotte 52-10.

“I loved the visit! It was everything I expected and more,” Jeter said. “I definitely see what the hype is about.”

Jeter’s favorite part of the experience was seeing Disney film scenes for its upcoming movie “Safety” — based on the true story of former Clemson player Ray Ray McElrathbey — during halftime of the game.

“It was cool to see that being done,” he said.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect in the class of 2023 had a chance to speak with Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and safeties coach Mickey Conn while on campus.

“I got to talk to Coach Conn who’s my area recruiter,” Jeter said. “He was saying that he’d be coming down to my school to check me out and he wanted to go ahead and start to build a relationship. I also got to talk to Coach Streeter. He just told me that they’re a little later than everyone else in the recruiting process but as soon as my time came I was going to be his guy.”

Jeter hopes to eventually add Clemson to his offer list, which currently features Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Missouri and Virginia Tech. He figures to have offers from many of the top programs across the country when it’s all said and done.

“When it’s time for me to commit, I’m going to take every pro and con of a school that I can think of and hopefully that’ll help me come up with a decision,” he said.

Jeter has plenty of time to make his college choice, with three seasons of high school football still ahead of him after this year. Looking ahead, he is scheduled to visit Missouri next Saturday and also wants to visit South Carolina and Virginia Tech this season.

