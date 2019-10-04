Former Clemson star is a celebrity in Italy

When the Clemson basketball team went to Italy this past summer to represent the United States in the World University Games, Terrell McIntyre went there thinking he was just like anyone else associated with the team. However, when the Tigers got there, he discovered he is a celebrity in Italy.

McIntyre played professional basketball in Italy after his time at Clemson, but mostly in the northern part of the country. He went on to a 12-year professional career in Europe.

He was a little surprised when fans kept recognizing him everywhere he went and asked for pictures and autographs.

Over his career, McIntyre played on four Italian League Championship teams that won the Italian Cup Championship in 2009 and 2010. He was the MVP of the Italian League in 2007 and 2009.

In one game, he went 10-for-10 from 3-point range.

“People were coming up to him and calling him 10-for-10,” said Ben Winterrowd, Clemson’s Athletic Communications spokesman for men’s basketball.

A native of Raeford, North Carolina, McIntyre also made the All-Euroleague first-team in 2007 and 2009. Three times he was the MVP of the Italian League Finals (2008-09-10).

His No. 5 was retired by Montepaschi Siena of the Italian League, just the third number retired by that franchise.

McIntyre returned to Clemson after the conclusion of his playing career and graduated from Clemson in May of 2015.

McIntyre joined Brad Brownell’s staff as Director of Player Development prior to the 2017-’18 season and enters his third year on the staff heading into 2019-’20.

—Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story