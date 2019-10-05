Tigers are not a finished product

While most of the country’s college football teams will be playing today, No. 2 Clemson will enjoy the day off. The Tigers will get back in action next Saturday when they host ACC rival Florida State at Death Valley.

As for this past week, Clemson spent the week self-scouting and working on things it can get better at, especially after being exposed somewhat in last week’s one-point win at North Carolina.

The Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC) did not play well in the victory, allowing the upstart Tar Heels to stick around and have a chance to win the game at the end.

“That game showed us that we are not finished, yet. We are not a finished product,” right guard John Simpson said. “We have room for improvement. Just going back and looking at the mistakes and seeing all the errors we made, we can just build off it.”

Simpson said if they handle it right, they can definitely take what happened last week and can turn it into a positive. For him, it is about moving his feet better and kicking out faster, things he knows he did not do well against UNC.

“It is that way for anybody. I’m sure with our receivers and running backs, there are things they can work on,” he said. “It is like that for anybody. They know that they have room for improvement. We know we can get better.

“Coach (Dabo) Swinney always says that any team is good enough to knock us off. Just focusing on that and knowing that anything can happen at any time. Knowing that just makes us want to prepare harder.”

