Each week throughout the season, The Clemson Insider keeps you posted on the performances of Clemson’s commitments in their respective high school football games.

In our Friday Night Lights feature, we look at how the future Tigers fared in Week 7:

Safety commit Tyler Venables, who plays quarterback for Daniel (Central, S.C.), put on a show while leading his team to a 49-42 victory over Palmetto (Williamston, S.C.).

Venables scored six total touchdowns, including five through the air with passes of 33, 25, 6, 5 and 2 yards. He also rushed for a 14-yard touchdown, finishing the game with 12 carries for 112 yards in addition to 306 yards passing.

Quarterback commit DJ Uiagalelei shined Friday night as well, leading St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) to a 27-26 win at Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) with three touchdown passes of 58, 47 and 30 yards. Uiagalelei went 16-of-29 passing for 251 yards in the contest.

Tight end commit Sage Ennis hauled in seven receptions for 136 yards, including touchdown catches of 58 and 32 yards in the second quarter, to help Lincoln (Tallahassee, Fla.) defeat Chiles (Tallahassee, Fla.) by a score of 26-14.

Clemson running back commit Kobe Pryor accounted for three total touchdowns for Cedartown (Cedartown, Ga.) in its 51-6 rout over LaGrange (LaGrange, Ga.). Pryor had a 30-yard catch-and-run for a score, and also tossed touchdown passes of 39 and 23 yards – all in the first half.

Meanwhile, running back commit Demarkcus Bowman ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns (70 and 22 yards) on just seven carries to pace Lakeland (Lakeland, Fla.) to a 42-6 win against Centennial (Port St. Lucie, Fla.)

In other action, wide receiver commits E.J. Williams and Ajou Ajou each caught a touchdown for their respective squads. Ajou grabbed a 4-yard touchdown pass for Clearwater Academy International (Clearwater, Fla.) in its 14-9 win at Atlantic (Delray Beach, Fla.), while Williams recorded an 11-yard touchdown reception for Central (Phenix City, Ala.) in its 42-13 win at Enterprise (Enterprise, Ala.).

Clemson commit Ajou Ajou catches a 4-yard touchdown, and Clearwater Academy International goes ahead 6-0 with 2:44 left in the first half. @SSHighSchools @HSSportsFL @FlaHSFootball pic.twitter.com/WHFmcTxmvI — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) October 3, 2019

On Thursday, Clemson cornerback commit Fred Davis scored on a 35-yard touchdown run while playing quarterback for Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) in its 20-7 loss at Booker T. Washington (Miami, Fla.).

Here are other scores from this week’s games involving Clemson commits:

LB Sergio Allen, Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) – 38-0 win vs. Pike County (Zebulon, Ga.)

DL Bryan Bresee, OL Ryan Linthicum, Damascus (Damascus, Md.) – 45-0 win vs. Seneca Valley (Germantown, Md.)

DL Demonte Capehart, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) – 50-0 win vs. Clarkson Football North (Mississauga, Ontario)

WR Dacari Collins, McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) – 53-15 win vs. East Coweta (Sharpsburg, Ga.)

OL Mitchell Mayes, Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) – 42-10 win vs. Sanderson (Raleigh, N.C.)

OL Walker Parks, Frederick Douglass (Lexington, Ky.) – 54-0 win at Grant County (Dry Ridge, Ky.)

LB Kevin Swint, Carrollton (Carrollton, Ga.) – 50-14 win vs. Cass (White, Ga.)

OL Marcus Tate, NSU University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) – 41-14 win vs. Miami Christian (Miami, Fla.)

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph’s (Philadelphia, Pa.) – 44-7 win vs. Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, Pa.)

OL Bryn Tucker, Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.) – 36-31 win vs. Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tenn.)

OL John Williams, Creekview (Canton, Ga.) — 27-14 win at Sequoyah (Canton, Ga.)

