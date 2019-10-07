Clemson OL commit enjoys the national spotlight

On Thursday night, Clemson offensive line commit Bryn Tucker helped Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School to a big win over four-time defending state champion Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy.

Tucker told The Clemson Insider that he enjoyed playing under the spotlight in a game that was televised on ESPN2.

“It was an unreal feeling,” he said. “It’s great to show what type of program my high school has. And the big win was fantastic. Every player on the team stepped up on the national TV stage and it was awesome.”

Tucker (6-5, 305), a consensus four-star prospect, helped pave the way for his team’s high-powered offense in the 42-37 victory.

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell attended the game at Knoxville Catholic to watch Tucker play.

“He said I played very well and he is proud of me,” Tucker said. “We’re just keeping in touch with each other and checking in.”

Tucker visited Clemson last month to witness the Tigers’ 24-10 win over Texas A&M at Death Valley.

“The game was awesome,” he said. “So many fans showed up and the atmosphere was electric. Felt great to be back home.”

Tucker, who plans to be an early enrollee, is ranked as high as the No. 130 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class regardless of position by ESPN.

