Football

Lawrence: 'When everyone says we suck'

Trevor Lawrence talks about the Tigers not being No. 1 any longer and if that takes off some of the pressure.

Watch his comments on TCITV:

Latest

GREENSBORO, N.C.  – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 19. Friday, Oct. 18 Pitt at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN – (…)

1d

The latest Associated Press college football poll was released Sunday. Clemson is still ranked No. 2 in the latest rankings by the media. ACC and Atlantic Division rival Wake Forest is No. 19, while Virginia is (…)

