Lawrence: 'When everyone says we suck'

Trevor Lawrence talks about the Tigers not being No. 1 any longer and if that takes off some of the pressure.
Watch his comments on TCITV:
Trevor Lawrence talks about the Tigers not being No. 1 any longer and if that takes off some of the pressure.
Watch his comments on TCITV:
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 19. Friday, Oct. 18 Pitt at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN – (…)
Clemson linebacker James Skalski says the Tigers don’t think they are the underdogs. That isn’t their mentality. “No. No,” he said Monday when asked if they actually think they are underdogs. “I (…)
Clemson senior linebacker Jamie Skalski said Dabo Swinney has plenty of material to work with now from the media. Skalski talked about how “nobody wants to see Little Ole Clemson win” any longer. Watch (…)
Dabo Swinney says he doesn’t care what people are saying or writing about his team outside the Allen Reeves Football Complex. That’s probably true. But it doesn’t mean his players are not hearing it. (…)
Deshaun Watson had a perfect QBR Sunday as he led the Houston Texans to a victory over Atlanta while his mother was the honorary captain. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said (…)
Clemson has only extended a handful of verbal offers to wide receivers in the 2021 class. The latest of those offers went out Saturday to Troy Stellato of Cardinal Gibbons High School (Fort Lauderdale, (…)
Let me get this straight, Clemson does not play this week and falls further back from top-ranked Alabama, even though the Crimson Tide was off this week too. Am I missing something? In case you didn’t know, (…)
The latest Associated Press college football poll was released Sunday. Clemson is still ranked No. 2 in the latest rankings by the media. ACC and Atlantic Division rival Wake Forest is No. 19, while Virginia is (…)
The latest Amway/USA TODAY Coaches Poll was released on Sunday. Clemson is still ranked No. 2 in the poll this week by the coaches. ACC rival and Atlantic Division rival Wake Forest is No. 17 in the (…)