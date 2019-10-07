Speedy receiver has Clemson ‘very high’ on his list after offer

Clemson has only extended a handful of verbal offers to wide receivers in the 2021 class.

The latest of those offers went out Saturday to Troy Stellato of Cardinal Gibbons High School (Fort Lauderdale, Florida).

The Clemson Insider spoke with the speedy prospect about his offer from the reigning national champs.

“It was awesome, just getting an offer like that because I know that they don’t offer a lot of kids,” said Stellato, who has been clocked at a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash.

“I think I’m the fifth receiver in the country in my class to get offered by Clemson. So, they don’t just throw around offers … It’s really a blessing, and I’m very happy and honored to get an offer from Clemson.”

Stellato (6-1, 175) has been in contact with Clemson for a couple of weeks.

Co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott was at Cardinal Gibbons on Friday night to scout Stellato in person for the first time, and it was Scott who informed Stellato of his offer from the Tigers.

“Before he came to the game, he was kind of hinting that they were probably going to offer, they just needed to see me play,” Stellato said. “But he called me the day after my game, and he said he needed to see me play in person first to give me the news. So, he offered me, and it was a really good experience.”

Stellato has not yet visited Clemson, though it is only a matter of time before he travels to campus to check out the program.

“I’m definitely going to get up there at some point, I just don’t know the exact time yet,” he said. “But that visit will be happening pretty shortly.”

Stellato has seen his recruitment explode over the past few weeks. Since Sept. 15, he has been offered by a bunch of big-time programs including Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Penn State, Miami, Southern Cal and Oregon along with Clemson.

Where do the Tigers stand with Stellato at this stage of his recruitment after pulling the trigger on an offer?

“Very, very high on my list,” he said. “That was one I was really counting on, waiting for because I think very highly of their program, and I really want to check it out in person and get to know the coaches better. But they’re very high.”

Stellato most recently visited Ohio State this past weekend after going to Alabama the previous weekend and said he does not have any more trips planned as of now.

In six games this season, Stellato has racked up 21 receptions for 373 yards and three touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2018, he recorded 44 catches for 706 yards and five scores.

