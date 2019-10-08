Big-time Cali WR excited to see first game at Death Valley

Clemson will get one of its top receiver targets in the 2021 class back on campus this weekend.

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star wideout Beaux Collins is set to attend his first game at Death Valley on Saturday when the Tigers take on Florida State.

“I’m really excited to see what their game atmosphere is going to be,” Collins told The Clemson Insider.

Collins will make the trip from Cali to Clemson with his parents, both of whom are high on Dabo Swinney’s program heading into their first visit to campus.

“I believe my mom loves it out there, loves Coach Swinney’s energy,” Collins said, “and my dad just thinks it would be a great opportunity for me to go there and be a great receiver and a great person leaving the college.”

Collins (6-4, 195) is teammates with five-star Clemson quarterback commit DJ Uiagalelei at St. John Bosco High School.

Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter was on hand for Bosco’s 27-26 win at Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) on Friday night, when Collins hauled in six passes from Uiagalelei for 115 yards including a 58-yard touchdown.

“It means a lot to me,” Collins said of Streeter’s attendance. “For him to be a recruiter, he could’ve been anywhere else that night, and to come out and see me and DJ play meant a lot.”

Collins received an offer from Clemson after competing at the Swinney Camp in June and has been in regular contact with co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott.

“He’s just been keeping me motivated, sending me texts basically every day saying, ‘Remember greatness is a standard,’ and stuff like that,” Collins said. “I called him a couple of nights ago, and he was just letting me know that I’m a priority for them and he wants to get me better as a player and a person.”

Collins said he is looking to make his college decision “maybe sometime before next season, but [he is] not sure yet.”

Along with Clemson, Collins has collected offers from Ohio State, Southern Cal, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas and Notre Dame among many other major programs.

Collins is coming off a visit to Ohio State for its game against Michigan State last Saturday. Aside from Clemson, he said he does not have any visits planned as of now.

Where do the Tigers stand in his recruitment entering Saturday’s visit?

“Extremely high on my list I would say,” he said.

Collins is ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 30 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

