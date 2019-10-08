High school football is where the fans go on Friday nights to see their schools perform under the lights. Clemson football commits play all across the country and The Clemson Insider brings to you an in-depth look at one of the commit’s performances each week, highlighting it as the Commit Performance of the Week. This week, safety commit Tyler Venables deserves this recognition as he performed wonders as a quarterback for Daniel High School on Friday.

Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 185 pounds, Venables is coming to Clemson to play under his father, defensive coordinator Brent Venables, as a safety. On Friday, Tyler was on the field as quarterback for his high school. The Daniel High School Lions took on the Palmetto High School Mustangs at home and won the game in a shootout with a score of 49-42. In a game where seven touchdowns were scored, Tyler was responsible for six.

Tyler went 24-of-36 through the air, accumulating a total of 306 yards and five touchdown passes.

His longest touchdown came on a 33-yard play where he threw the ball deep and placed it perfectly on the right side of the field, with the receiver bringing in the catch with only a few yards to run for the touchdown. The receiver and the defensive back were running step for step, making the pass from Tyler even more impressive.

Another touchdown pass came from 25 yards out where he found the receiver wide open on the right side of the field, giving him the go-ahead touchdown once he caught the ball. His other three touchdown passes came from 6-, 5- and 2-yard plays that brought his passing touchdown count to five.

Tyler was not only a threat in the passing game but his running game proved to be problematic for the Mustangs as well. He carried the ball 12 times for 112 yards, averaging 9.3 yards per carry.

He also added a touchdown to his total when he carried the ball from 14 yards out across the end zone. The play started with him running to the right, where he was met with a lineman that he had to escape the tackle from and redirected his route to the left. Once left, he zigzagged through defenders and ultimately got in for 6 more points, bringing his tally to six touchdowns.

While most of the game was spent on offense as a quarterback, Venables did see a fair share of action as a safety and punter for the Lions. He had one interception and very easily could have had two more, as he was able to get up and deflect the pass on numerous occasions. As a punter, he booted the ball three times for a total of 98 yards, his long being 37 yards. As part of his special teams appearances, he was the kickoff returner and punt returner as well.

Tyler is definitely a threat for defenses that the Lions face. His athleticism is what allows him to play on all sides of the ball — offense, defense and special teams. This athleticism is what Clemson looks for in recruits which makes Tyler a great commit for the Clemson Tigers to have.