ESPN’s ‘First Take’ coming to Clemson

Bowman Field has been a popular destination in recent years for ESPN, the worldwide leader in sports television programming. On Friday, Clemson University’s iconic space alongside Highway 93 will again play the role of host — this time to one of the network’s most popular daytime shows, “First Take.”

The broadcast is scheduled to emanate live from Bowman Field on ESPN from 10 a.m. to noon and from noon-12:30 p.m. on ACC Network. Show host Molly Qerim will be joined on stage by personalities Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith. Special guests are expected to appear as well.

The stage for the show will be built Tuesday afternoon on Bowman Field. Other equipment, vehicles and staff are scheduled to arrive on Wednesday and Thursday. Ten employee parking spaces in Lot E-11 (behind Mell Hall) will be reserved for event staff Wednesday through Friday, while 30 employee parking spaces in Lot E-31 (Sloan Tennis Center) will be marked for event staff on Thursday and Friday.

The entry point to Bowman Field — which will be open at 7 a.m. Friday — will be located by the cannons adjacent to the Military Heritage Plaza. In the event of inclement weather — such as lightning or heavy rain — the broadcast will take place inside the auditorium in nearby Tillman Hall.

Clemson’s No. 2 ranked football team hosts Florida State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 in Memorial Stadium. Tickets to the game are still available by calling 1-800-CLEMSON or visiting ClemsonTigers.com.

—courtesy of Clemson University Communications