Newman appreciates his experience in Europe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — John Newman III played a key role in Clemson’s gold medal run at the World University Games, but what he didn’t realize is how that experience would help him grow.

At the ACC Operation Basketball in Charlotte, N.C. on Tuesday, Newman spoke to the media about the eye opening opportunity.

Newman on what the trip to Europe taught him

“It’s definitely special to me. I haven’t been a guy in the past to look at international experiences or gotten excited about them. I actually took time since I was there for two and a half weeks, so I took time to take it all in and really appreciate my experience and what I am actually doing. I was representing the United States of America. That’s one of the highest honors. The basketball aspect of it was special. We were over there winning and having fun with the team and learning to connect. It was a great experience.”

Newman on being a leader

“Every game, every game, I’ve got to get up for every game. The role I’m play this year, I’m a young guy, but I’ve been placed and thrown into a big role. I don’t think it’s anything that I’m not prepared for. I’m ready for whatever. I have to get up for everything. I know that this team needs me to be my best every game. I’m not treating one game like it’s bigger than the other because I feel like that’s how you get nervous.”

Newman on challenges the team will face

“For my team, I think it’s going to be our size. We are kind of small. We have a lot of wings. A lot of guys are 6-4 to 6-8. We don’t have that many 6-10 or 6-11 guys. I think our height is going to be the thing we struggle with. At the end of the day, I trust our coaches to come up with schemes, not to mask it but to make things easier for us, so our height doesn’t reflect that much negativity.”

Newman on personal challenges

“I’m still making an adjustment. Last year my role wasn’t that big, but this is way bigger. I have to lead. I’m not running from that at all, but just bringing it every game. I just have to bring it every game. I get in these weird moods where I get too chill…it’s never being in chill mode and be on go. That’s probably my biggest challenge.”

Newman on his favorite Europe memory

“The last night after the championship game. The last night we were there we went to this little spot, and we were celebrating.”