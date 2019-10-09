Elite edge-rusher: ‘I can definitely see myself at Clemson’

Jeremiah Alexander is regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2022 recruiting class regardless of position and is attracting plenty of interest from big-time college football programs.

The 6-foot-2, 218-pound sophomore edge-rusher from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, told The Clemson Insider that he feels a few schools are showing him the most love early in the recruiting process.

“Clemson, UGA and Bama,” said Alexander, the No. 9 overall prospect nationally in the initial 247Sports rankings for the 2022 class.

Alexander is a defensive end/outside linebacker and said most schools are recruiting him as a walk-up outside backer.

Clemson hosted Alexander for an unofficial visit on Sept. 7, when he attended the Tigers’ 24-10 win over Texas A&M at Death Valley. Looking back on the visit, Alexander pointed to one thing that impressed him more than anything.

“The game-day vibe they have,” he said, “from the fans to the players and coaches.”

Alexander has already received verbal offers from a dozen schools, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Clemson typically does not offer underclassmen, per Dabo Swinney’s policy, but Alexander says a future offer from the Tigers would mean a lot to him.

“It would be another blessing! For sure,” he said. “But I haven’t decided on anywhere I want to go … I can definitely see myself at Clemson.”

Alexander has a lot of time to sort through his college options and make his commitment, with two years of high school still ahead of him after this year. Along with Clemson, he has visited Auburn and Georgia this season and plans to be at LSU’s game vs. Florida on Saturday.

As a freshman last season, Alexander amassed 74 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and six sacks.

