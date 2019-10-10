Clemson picked to finish in bottom third of ACC

Latest
Lawrence comments on why offense isn't clicking
Clemson starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence enjoyed being able to serve his community during his week off from football. The sophomore said on Monday it was nice to have the team do something together (…)
Tour of Champions: Coach discusses what Clemson is getting in Collins
The Clemson Insider traveled to McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga., last Friday night to watch Clemson wide receiver commit Dacari Collins play as part of our Tour of Champions. (…)
Pollard says Tigers are not worried about critics
Clemson center Sean Pollard talked with the media Tuesday at Clemson’s Poe Indoor Facility in Clemson and was pleased with the work the offensive line has put in over the course of Clemson’s bye (…)
Standout Tennessee lineman high on Clemson
Clemson holds commitments from a couple of offensive linemen in the 2021 class but continues to evaluate a number of other O-line prospects as it looks to take one or possibly even two more in the (…)
Tour of Champions: 1-on-1 with Dacari Collins
The Clemson Insider traveled to McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga., last Friday night to watch Clemson wide receiver commit Dacari Collins play as part of our Tour of Champions. Following (…)
Tigers in the NFL: Week 5
Only two undefeated teams remain in the National Football League after Week 5 – the New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers. While there are only two undefeated teams left, there is still plenty of (…)
Clemson's new video board to be largest in South Carolina
Clemson University’s Board of Trustees Finance and Facilities Committee unanimously approved upgrades to Memorial Stadium Thursday, which could increase its capacity by 1,850 seats, including a new (…)
Clemson learned something about Lawrence at UNC
Trevor Lawrence is 16-0 since he took over as Clemson’s starting quarterback in late September 2018. In those games, the Tigers have outscored their opponents by an average of 31 points. So, rarely has (…)
PAW Journey puts Clemson Football in a league of its own
Clemson football is Passionate About Winning. While Clemson has won a program-best 20 straight games and two national championships in the last three years, its focus on winning off the football field sets it (…)
Uiagalelei working on a pair of 5-star Clemson targets
DJ Uiagalelei is in the midst of a strong senior season at St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, Calif.). The five-star Clemson quarterback commit has completed nearly 60 percent of his passes for (…)