Tigers in the NFL: Week 5

Only two undefeated teams remain in the National Football League after Week 5 – the New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers.

While there are only two undefeated teams left, there is still plenty of great football going on as players look to make a name for themselves. The Clemson Tigers had former players perform all across the league last week.

Of the 33 former Tigers on NFL rosters, 22 of them saw time on the gridiron. The Clemson Insider brings to you a look at a couple performances that stood out in this week’s Tigers in the NFL.

Houston Texans 53, Atlanta Falcons 32

ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: starter

Grady Jarrett: 7 tackles, 5 solo, 2 tackles for loss

HOU: DeAndre Hopkins: 7 receptions, 88 yards, 8 targets

D.J. Reader: 4 tackles, 3 solo, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hit

Deshaun Watson: 28/33, 426 yards, 5 touchdowns, 158.3 rating, 4 carries, 47 yards, 2 fumbles (0 lost)

The Texans showed their dominance over the Falcons when it was all said and done and that has a lot to do with the former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and his playmaking ability. This game was a special game for Watson as his mother was the honorary captain, making the win all the sweeter for him. Watson went 28 of 33, only 5 incompletions, for a total of 426 yards. The number of incompletions he had was equal to the number of touchdowns he threw, 5 touchdowns. Three of his touchdowns passes found receiver Will Fuller and two others found receiver Darren Fells. Not only was Watson a huge threat through the air, he also used his feet on four carries for a total of 47 yards. Watson was not the only threat on offense as DeAndre Hopkins found himself catching 7 passes from Watson as he totaled 88 yards. On defense for the Texans, D.J. Reader found himself contributing on one tackle and tallying three solo tackles for himself. One of these solo tackles was a sack on Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan for a loss of 5 yards. The Falcons also had two former Tigers on their defense, Vic Beasley and Grady Jarrett. Beasley and Jarrett were named starters for this game. Jarrett was able to tally two tackles for loss on his 7 total tackles. One of his tackle was a 5-yard loss. His other tackle for loss was for a 1-yard loss.

Minnesota Vikings 28, New York Giants 10

MIN: Jayron Kearse

NYG: Wayne Gallman: 2 carries, 14 yards, exited game with a concussion

Dexter Lawrence: 5 tackles, 3 solo, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hit

The Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants were both 2-2 heading into this game and both needed the win to move on to a winning record. Unfortunately, only one team could walk away with the win. The Vikings were on the road against the Giants and went home with the win and the winning record in an 18-point win. Jayron Kearse saw some time on defense for the Vikings and helped contribute to their victory. For the Giants, Wayne Gallman saw very little time in the action due to injury. While on the field, he carried the ball twice and picked up 14 yards on the Giants’ first drive but left the game with a concussion and will be undergoing concussion protocol as he awaits clearance to listed as active for future games. On defense for New York, Dexter Lawrence saw another sack in his rookie season. The Giants had just given up a safety and punted the ball back to the Vikings and the Vikings were looking to score on third-and-goal when Lawrence delivered an 11-yard sack on Kirk Cousins, forcing them to settle for a 32-yard field goal. Lawrence also had two other tackles that contributed to his five total tackle night, including one where he forced a fumble.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 5 action:

BUF: Shaq Lawson

CAR: Ray-Ray McCloud: 2 kick returns, 49 yards, 1 punt return, 3 yards

GB: B.J. Goodson: 3 tackles, 2 solo

IND: Deon Cain: 1 reception, 7 yards, 1 target

JAX: Tyler Shatley

KC: Bashaud Breeland: 4 tackles, 3 solo

Sammy Watkins: starter (injured in first quarter)

LAC: Mike Williams: 6 receptions, 74 yards, 13 targets

NO: Stephone Anthony

OAK: Trayvon Mullen

Hunter Renfrow: 1 reception, 12 yards, 5 targets

SEA: Jaron Brown: 2 receptions, 36 yards, 4 targets

TB: Bradley Pinion: 6 punts, 263 yards, 2 within the 20

TEN: Adam Humphries: 4 receptions, 30 yards, 6 targets, 1 fumble (0 lost), 2 punt returns, 2 yards

