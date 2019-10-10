Uiagalelei working on a pair of 5-star Clemson targets

DJ Uiagalelei is in the midst of a strong senior season at St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, Calif.).

The five-star Clemson quarterback commit has completed nearly 60 percent of his passes for 1,742 yards and 21 touchdowns with no interceptions, leading St. John Bosco to a 6-0 start.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Uiagalelei, the top-ranked QB prospect in the 2020 class, about his final high school campaign and more.

St. John Bosco’s offense is averaging 40 points per game with Uiagalelei at the helm.

“We’re 6-0, but we still haven’t played our best football yet,” he said. “As an offense, we’re just trying to play better. We’re trying to capitalize on every single opportunity, just trying to play perfect.”

Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter traveled to St. John Bosco’s game at Servite High School (Anaheim, Calif.) last Friday night to watch Uiagalelei compete.

“It was super cool to have him come all the way out there to see me play,” he said. “It was dope for him to come all the way out there and come to my game.”

As Uiagalelei prepares to join the Clemson football team next year, he is working to aid the Tigers’ recruiting efforts with a couple of their priority targets in the 2020 class: Upland (Calif.) five-star linebacker Justin Flowe and Marietta (Ga.) five-star tight end Arik Gilbert.

“I still talk to Justin Flowe a lot,” Uiagalelei said. “I know we’re super interested, we want to get Arik Gilbert. I talk to Arik Gilbert. I think he’s a super good player. I would love to have him at Clemson, and he’s a baller. That’s the main two guys I talk to.”

While Uiagalelei hopes to see Flowe and Gilbert join him at Clemson, he isn’t putting any pressure on them and knows it’s their decision to make at the end of the day.

“I feel like they like Clemson a lot, but we’ll see,” he said. “They’ve got to make the best decision for them. I’m happy wherever they go.”

Uiagalelei is set to be a mid-year enrollee, meaning he will arrive to Clemson in January and be able to go through spring practice.

“I’m super excited about it,” he said of being close to the start of his career as a Tiger. “I’m happy. Just trying to finish out senior year, but when I’m done with senior year, I’ll be super excited to be there.”

Uiagalelei said he plans to visit Clemson the weekend of the Wofford game on Nov. 2.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.