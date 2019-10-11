By the Numbers: Florida State at No. 2 Clemson

On Saturday, the second-ranked Clemson Tigers will host the Florida State Seminoles at 3:30 p.m. in Death Valley.

The Tigers have a record of 5-0 (3-0 ACC) on the season while the Seminoles are 3-2 (2-1).

The Clemson Insider brings to you some numbers to be aware of in this matchup on Saturday.

4: The Tigers were ranked No. 4 the last time Florida State came to play in the Valley. This year, the Tigers are ranked No. 2 and look for the same outcome as two years prior.

5-0: If the Tigers beat the Seminoles on Saturday, Clemson would be 5-0 against Florida State in the past five years, a first in program history against them.

7: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence needs to complete just seven more passes to become the eighth player in Clemson history with 350 career pass completions.

8-5: Head coach Dabo Swinney is 7-5 all-time against the Seminoles. A win on Saturday would improve his record to 8-5.

13: A win on Saturday would give the Clemson program its 13th victory against Florida State in the series history.

21: Clemson has won 20 consecutive games and is looking to make this 21 games with a win at home against Florida State.

27: Clemson’s defense has gone 26 consecutive games without allowing an opponent to rush for 100 yards against them. If the Tigers accomplish this again on Saturday, that streak would extend to 27 games.

29: Running back Travis Etienne (2,886 yards) needs 29 yards on Saturday to pass Kenny Flowers (2,914) for seventh place in Clemson’s all-time rushing yards.

59: In 2018, Clemson’s offense put up 59 points against Florida State in a blowout victory in Tallahassee while the defense only allowed 10 points to the Seminole offense.

214: Wide receiver Tee Higgins is 214 receiving yards away from becoming the 14th Clemson player in history to reach a total of 2,000 career receiving yards.

750: With a win on Saturday, the Tigers would be the 15th team in the FBS to record their 750th all-time win.

