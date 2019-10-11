On The Beat: Can Clemson get things turned around against FSU?

On September 30, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Bill 206, which allows collegiate athletes to be paid for their image and likeness beginning in 2023.

Obviously, this has been a hot topic in college athletics the last several weeks and Matt Connolly of The State Newspaper joined The Clemson Insider to discuss it as well as second-ranked Clemson’s game against Florida State on Saturday.

On The Beat, also asked is there anything wrong with the Tigers and how can they improve after having a week off.

