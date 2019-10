Clemson continued to roll the Seminoles moving in front 28-0 on an eight yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Justyn Ross with 8:58 to play in the first half. The drive covered 78 yards in six plays and 2:44.

Lawrence completed a 22-yard pass for a first down to Joespeh Ngata and 23-yard pass to Amari Rogers before finishing the drive with an eight yard score to Ross. Despite all the talk in the two weeks leading up to this game the Clemson offense and Trevor Lawrence look just fine.