Clemson jumped out to a solid start to the second half as Amari Rogers scored a 29-yard rushing touchdown to give it a 35-0 lead with 11:49 in the third quarter. The drive covered 67 yards in five plays and 2:13.

The Tigers ran the ball on each play of the drive, Travis Etienne ran for a 27-yard first down and Rogers scored on a 34-yard rush.