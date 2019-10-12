Tiger Walk: Clemson fans come out to greet the Tigers

Feature

Clemson fans greeted the second-ranked Tigers for Tiger Walk outside Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Clemson hosts Florida State at 3:30 p.m.

 

