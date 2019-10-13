Bart Boatwright's photo gallery: No. 2 Clemson 45, Florida State 17

Second-ranked Clemson beat Florida State 45-17 Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) got four total touchdowns from Trevor Lawrence and 127 rushing yards from Travis Etienne, while the defense held the Seminoles to 253 total yards.

