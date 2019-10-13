What They Are Saying: Clemson dominates Florida State

By: Robert MacRae | 3 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Second-ranked Clemson made a statement Saturday afternoon when it dominated Florida State, 45-14, at Death Valley.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about the Tigers win on Twitter.
RUN ETN 🏃
Travis Etienne surpasses 3000 career rushing yards #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Iilye0O8gz
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 12, 2019
The Most Exciting 25 Seconds… Game 6 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/ePRsdfPc1V
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 12, 2019
All these people got cute and wanted to drop Clemson out of the Top 4 after a win. Guess that win over UNC looks a little better now huh??
— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 12, 2019
SURRRRFFFFFF 🏄 #WeWinWeDance #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/VtTAOVgCeF
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 13, 2019
Clemson's defense is LIGHTS 🚫UT pic.twitter.com/lIzFgm48Lf
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 12, 2019
When my mother was born in South Carolina in 1930 she couldnt drink out of the same water fountain as whites,but today she got a chance to see HER name cemented in the ground in Clemson SOUTH CAROLINA!Her Great Grand Son has won 2 National Championships!! @tla_73 pic.twitter.com/F4dIUcCdAy
— Tremayne Anchrum Sr. (@BigTre42) October 12, 2019
Clemson has outscored Florida State 104-24 over the last two years.
— Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) October 12, 2019
This Clemson fan’s ready for Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/DQl2ni9BCp
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 12, 2019
Florida State has been outscored by 80 points in its last 2 games vs Clemson.
That is the Seminoles' worst point differential over a 2-game span vs a single opponent in school history. Previous worst was -78 vs Florida in 1972 and 1973 pic.twitter.com/ofoGNw0WDH
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 12, 2019
Anybody else remember Taggart’s dehydrated comments after their Boise State loss? This was just on the video board. Troll level is high. pic.twitter.com/jiaY1C3liL
— Clemson Commentator (@Clemson_FB_Fan) October 12, 2019
Halftime in Clemson. pic.twitter.com/NtxNh4XfGS
— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 12, 2019
This drive summary brought you by Squatober ⤵
6 plays
75 yards
2:51#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/pz6RrdeCtz
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 12, 2019
After a week off, I am ready to see @ClemsonFB back on the field! #GoTigers #ALLIN
— Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) October 12, 2019
There's that SEA OF ORANGE. Energy is high in Death Valley #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/qK9fTHz6zF
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 12, 2019
