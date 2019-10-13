What They Are Saying: Clemson dominates Florida State

Florida State has been outscored by 80 points in its last 2 games vs Clemson.

That is the Seminoles' worst point differential over a 2-game span vs a single opponent in school history. Previous worst was -78 vs Florida in 1972 and 1973 pic.twitter.com/ofoGNw0WDH

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 12, 2019