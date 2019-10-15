Swinney: There was no 'time out' in my house

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday that part of coaching is “knowing when to love them and knowing when to chew them.” Swinney talked about how all of the players need both, including the stars like Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence.
“Ask Deshaun Watson if I ever chewed his butt?” Swinney said.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said following Saturday’s 45-14 win over Florida State, its nice that head coach Dabo Swinney has his back and is taking up for him. Swinney went on a rant Wednesday night (…)
It seems as if Dabo Swinney has had enough. Clemson’s head coach said on his call-in show Monday night if he has to embarrass someone to assure the Tigers will make the College Football Playoff, then they (…)
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star receiver Beaux Collins came all the way from the West Coast to witness Clemson’s game against Florida State last Saturday. Collins, an elite wideout in the (…)
Clemson fans were fired up to see the Tigers return to the field last Saturday against Florida State. Check out some great shots from Tiger Walk and the fans at Death Valley in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Clemson freshman linebacker Kane Patterson saw the most extensive action of his young career on Saturday, playing 23 snaps and posting his first career sack in the Tigers’ 45-14 win over Florida State at (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said the Tigers planned to come out aggressive against Florida State this past Saturday. Elliott goes in-depth on some of the changes to the offense during the bye (…)
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst (Offensive Lineman of the Week) and running back Travis Etienne (Running Back of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week (…)