Son of former Gamecock athletes has ‘great’ visit to Clemson

Charlotte (N.C.) South Mecklenburg tight end Bryson Nesbit didn’t start playing football until this season, but a bunch of major college football programs have already taken notice of his potential.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect in the class of 2021 has seen his recruitment blow up over the past couple of weeks. Since Sept. 30, Nesbit has received Power Five offers from LSU, North Carolina, Virginia, Louisville, South Carolina, Duke, NC State, Maryland and Florida.

“It’s a blessing,” he said of the flurry of offers. “It’s great to see the hard work that I put in the short amount of time is already paying off.”

Nesbit is on Clemson’s radar, as well, and attended the Tigers’ 45-14 win against Florida State last Saturday at Death Valley. While on campus, he spoke with tight ends coach Danny Pearman.

“It was great,” Nesbit said of the visit. “Great talk with Coach Pearman.”

According to Nesbit, Pearman told him that the Tigers are “going to keep a watch on [him] during this season.” Nesbit has played basketball for South Meck, but did not begin playing organized football until this past summer. So far this season, he has caught 36 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Nesbit is the son of two former South Carolina athletes. His father, Jamar, is a former USC (1995-98) and NFL offensive tackle who is now the sideline reporter for the Gamecock Radio Network, while his mother, Tara, played soccer for the Gamecocks.

Naturally, one might assume that South Carolina is Bryson’s favorite school. However, he says that is not the case and he is keeping things neutral early on in the recruiting process as he looks for the right place for him.

“I don’t have any favorites yet, just wherever’s the best fit,” he said.

Bryson enjoyed his first visit to Clemson and said it was “definitely the fan base” that stood out to him more than anything.

How would Nesbit feel about an offer from the Tigers if they decided to extend one?

“It would be awesome to get an offer from a top-tier school like Clemson,” he said. “It would definitely be a possibility.”

Charlotte is the only school that Bryon has been to thus far this season besides Clemson. He plans to attend South Carolina’s game vs. Florida on Saturday and said he wants to visit Florida and LSU as well.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.