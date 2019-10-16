Top QB prospect says Clemson visit ‘was one of a kind’

Two of the country’s top quarterback prospects in the 2022 class visited Clemson last Saturday and watched the Tigers throttle Florida State, 45-14, at Death Valley.

One of the signal-callers in attendance was Ty Simpson (pictured second to left) of Westview High School in Martin, Tennessee. He made the trip to campus with his mother, sister, brother and a friend.

TCI spoke with Simpson (6-2, 180) about his unofficial visit to Clemson.

“It was one of a kind,” he said. “Just like the school and atmosphere itself.”

Simpson had never experienced anything like he did on Saturday, when he was able to witness “the most exciting 25 seconds in college football” as the Tigers rubbed Howard’s Rock and ran down the hill.

The sophomore recruit was very impressed by that as well as the Death Valley atmosphere.

“Not a college in the nation that’s like that,” he said.

Simpson had the opportunity to spend time with head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter while on campus.

“With Coach Swinney, you know we just talked about funny stories and saying glad I’m here,” Simpson said. “And me and Coach Streeter talked about the recruiting process and how it’s slow the way they do it, but that they will be recruiting me the best they can.”

Simpson is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect from Tennessee, No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and No. 57 overall prospect in the 2022 class. His father, Jason Simpson, is the head football coach at UT Martin.

“They like that I’m a coach’s kid and I know the game,” Ty said of what he has heard from Streeter about Clemson’s interest in him. “And they like that I’m mobile and can make any of the throws he said.”

Ty has already received verbal offers from more than 20 major programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, NC State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Southern Cal.

Clemson has not yet offered a 2022 quarterback and doesn’t figure to do so until after it is done with 2021 QB recruiting.

But what would a future offer from the Tigers mean to Ty if he were to get it?

“I don’t have any favorites right now but Clemson will definitely be at the top,” he said. “Where they should be.”

Asked what he likes most about Clemson, Ty responded, “How they are all family.”

“Everyone is so close there,” he said. “No one is treated differently whether it be a 5-star recruit or a janitor.”

Saturday marked Ty’s second visit to Clemson. He has also been to Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M this season, while he is planning to visit Mississippi State and Tennessee again.

The other top 2022 QB prospect in attendance for the Clemson-FSU game was Nicco Marchiol of Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit.

