Rodgers, Clemson offense is just getting started

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers discussed the complexity of Clemson’s offense. The junior said for opposing defenses, the Tigers’ offense is like picking your poison.

Rodgers on the complexity of the offense

“It feels good to know that I can do that, but it shows how many playmakers we have on our offense and how we can spread the ball out to so many different people. We can throw that at a defense. I feel like it’s hard to stop it. You have to worry about Travis (Etienne) at running back, (Justyn) Ross and Tee (Higgins) at outside and me in the slots, and we have a great offensive line. Whatever you pick, pick your poison. We are doing a great job at complimenting each other in the running game and the passing game.”

Rodgers on missing Hunter Renfrow

“We miss him. He was here this past weekend, so I got to spend some time with him. That was awesome. We haven’t seen each other in a while so we caught up. As far as third down, we can run the ball on third down too, and we can also pass it because of how versatile our offensive line is. It has opened up more options. When Hunter was here everyone was like ‘oh Hunter is getting the ball,’ but now I feel we have more options. We can get the ball to so many different people.”

Rodgers on the bye week

“It was awesome. I feel like having bye week gave us a little bit more time to refresh and learn more about ourselves. We were able to learn more about our offense like what our tendencies are and break those tendencies in the game.”

Rodgers on being successful against FSU

“I don’t know. I’ve had great game against them last year, and I scored against them this year. It’s just a thing that happens, but it’s pretty cool. I just remember last year, so I guessed I had to have a good game this year to back it up. I didn’t want it to look like a fluke. I did, and it was pretty cool. I like playing against them.”

Rodgers on his knee

“The knee is not even a problem. I’m not even thinking about it anymore. I’m just out there playing now. I feel awesome. I feel great. I feel like new. It’s great to know I can go out there and play without thinking about it.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.