Top quarterback recruit: ‘Clemson was something different’

Nicco Marchiol, one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 recruiting class, traveled to Clemson last Saturday for the Florida State game.

Marchiol, a sophomore from Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colorado, came away very impressed after experiencing the environment in Death Valley for the first time.

“Clemson was something different,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I love the atmosphere and connection of the fans and players. It was electric the whole time.”

While on campus, Marchiol had a chance to speak with several members of the staff including head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

“All of the coaches made my family and I feel so amazing and comfortable,” Marchiol said. “It was really something else.”

Marchiol (6-2, 205) has received offers from Michigan, Georgia, Colorado, Washington State, Utah, Arizona and Kentucky, among other schools.

Clemson is patient when it comes to extending offers, especially at the quarterback position, and chooses not to offer underclassmen prospects. But the Tigers are certainly interested in Marchiol and want to further evaluate him at the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer.

“We generally talked about how I needed to come back to a camp soon, so the whole staff could see me throw,” Marchiol said of his conversations with the coaches. “Also we talked about the history of Clemson football, and the coaches’ history at the school.”

The continuity that Clemson’s staff has had during Swinney’s tenure is highly appealing to Marchiol.

“Once thing I noticed was how close the coaching staff was,” he said. “Everyone either played there or had been a part of Clemson football their entire life. I heard the coaches mention that Coach Dabo likes to keep his staff the same, and that’s definitely something I look for in a program.”

In seven games as a sophomore this season, Marchiol has thrown for 1,570 yards and 14 touchdowns with only three interceptions, while he has also rushed for 186 yards and scored six touchdowns on the ground.

“I would describe myself as a pro-style quarterback, but have the ability to flood out of the pocket and make some plays when I need to,” he said. “One of my strengths is really throwing people open and fitting the ball into some tough windows. I always like to keep my eyes downfield and make a play somehow.”

Marchiol is high on Clemson after a great visit and hopeful for a future offer to play for the Tigers.

“Getting an offer [from] Clemson would mean the world to me,” he said. “They are truly something special. I love everything about the school, town and obviously, the football team.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.