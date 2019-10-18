Coach Speak: Tyler Venables has ‘meant so much’ to his team

Clemson commitment Tyler Venables does it all for Daniel High School (Central, S.C.), playing on offense as the team’s quarterback, on defense as a safety and even serving on special teams as the punter.

The Clemson Insider attended Daniel’s game at Wren High School last Friday night to watch Venables play, and afterward, we spoke with Daniel head coach Jeff Fruster about his star athlete.

“Tyler’s meant so much to this team already in his leadership, in his execution … I can’t say enough about that young man,” Fruster said.

Off the field, Venables is a very charismatic person, according to Fruster. On the field, he is a senior that Daniel depends heavily on for leadership.

“He’s got a lot of personality, but he’s also a leader,” Fruster said. “He takes to direction well and he doesn’t mind displaying that to the rest of this team. So, I don’t know what we’d do without him. He means that much to this team.”

Venables brings a lot to the team with his high football IQ as well. As you’d expect, the son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has learned a lot about the game over the years.

“The kid lives and breathes football,” Fruster said. “I’m sure it’s something that he’s absolutely known from an early age, and for his father to be who he is and just the level of defense that he can bring to the college game … He’s got that wealth of knowledge 24/7, so obviously we expect him to know an abundance of the game, and he does and I’m sure that’s an incredible situation to belong to. But Tyler, he sees the game so much slower than everybody else.”

