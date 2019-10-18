Did Tebow really say Clemson does not deserve to be in CFP?

Former Florida quarterback, and Heisman Trophy winner, Tim Tebow says No. 2 Clemson does not deserve to be in the College Football Playoff if it started today.

Tebow was on ESPN’s First Take Friday morning and he said he has Alabama No. 1 on his list, followed by LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma at No. 4. He said he has Clemson just outside his top 4 at No. 5.

When Stephen A. Smith asked him why he does not have the defending national champions in the playoff, Tebow said he does not think the Tigers deserve to be in the playoff, right now. Smith actually asked him if he has been talking to Paul Finebaum.

“We have to cut last year at last year. This year’s Clemson team is not last year’s Clemson team. Ask all the first-round draft picks that are now playing in the NFL,” Tebow said. “So, we just can’t say what they did last year counts this year. It does not work that way. It’s a new team, a brand-new team, especially a brand-new defense. And they are not playing and clicking the same on offense. I don’t think it is fair or right to look at last year and give them credit for this year.”

Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is headed to Louisville for Saturday’s noon kick at Cardinal Stadium, and is seeking its 22nd straight win.

Despite dropping to No. 3 in the AP Poll following a 31-point conference victory a week ago over Florida State, Clemson enters this week as the only team in the country with five wins against Power Five conference opponents this season.

The Tigers have won those five Power Five games by an average of 23.8 points, including three victories by 31 points or more. Clemson’s offense ranks 14th in the country in scoring at 39.2 points per game and 12th in total offense at 497.0 yards per game.

Clemson’s defense, by the way, is ranked third nationally in total defense (254.8 yds/game) and sixth in scoring defense (12.3 pts/game).

In comparison, Alabama ranks 37th nationally in total defense (336.0 yds./game) and 14th in scoring defense (17.0 pts/game). The Crimson Tide are No. 2 in scoring offense (51.0 yds/game) and No. 6 in total offense (536.8 yds/game).