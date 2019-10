LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Second-ranked Clemson pulled ahead 24-3 on a 49-yard rushing touchdown by Travis Etienne with 1:35 to play in the third quarter. The drive lasted two plays and covered 58 yards in 34 seconds.

The Tigers started with favorable field position at their own 32 and went to Etienne on back-to-back plays. His first run went for nine before he busted a 49-yard run to the left side for his second touchdown on the day.