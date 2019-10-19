First Half Stats Report: No. 2 Clemson 17, Louisville 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Second ranked Clemson entered halftime with a 17-3 lead over Louisville after a sloppy first half of play. Here are some notable snaps from the first 30 minutes of the game.

Each team entered the break with a pair of turnovers, Trevor Lawrence threw a pair of interceptions and for Louisville Micale Cunningham threw an interception into the end zone early and was also forced to fumble by Justin Foster.

The Tigers and Cardinal entered the game second and third in total yards. In the half Clemson finished with 284 yards with 165 passing yards and 119 yards on the ground. The Cardinals entered the locker room with 157 total yards with 94 through the air and 63 yards.

Trevor Lawrence started the first quarter 3-of-7 with a pair of interceptions but went 9-for-9 in the second quarter with a pair of touchdowns. He is 12-of-16 for 165 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

For Louisville, Cunningham went 4-for-8 for 63 yards and an interception he was sacked twice and Evan Conley 3-for-6 for 31 yards and was sacked once.

Travis Etienne led the charge for the Tigers on the ground with seven carries for 92 yards with a long of 61 yards. Lawrence added 22 yards on four carries and Lyn-J Dixon ran twice for nine yards.

Clemson was penalized four times for 30 yards while the Cardinals were penalized three times for 20 yards.

Louisville leads time of possession with 16:21 compared to the Tigers 13:39.

Clemson is also just one-for-four on third down while Louisville is three-for-seven on third down conversions.