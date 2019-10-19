Helmet Stickers: No. 2 Clemson 45, Louisville 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Second-ranked Clemson pulled away late and secured its 21st straight victory with a 45-10 win over Louisville on Saturday.

The Tigers started the game sluggishly with a pair of Trevor Lawrence interceptions in the first quarter. But, Lawrence and company rebounded and pulled away in the second half thanks to a lights out performance defensively.

Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) shut down a Cardinal (4-2, 2-2 ACC) offense that entered the game third in the conference in scoring offense, rushing and total offense. Louisville was sacked six times, threw a pair of interceptions, fumbled and totaled just 263 total yards.

Following each game The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers to players who contributed to the game with outstanding individual performances.

Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence threw two interceptions into the end zone in the first quarter and got off to a rough start. But he bounced back in the second quarter and went nine-for-nine with a pair of touchdowns.

He finished the game 20-for-29 for 233 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Lawrence also continued to show his production in the run game with 10 rushes for 47 yards.

Justyn Ross

Ross led the Tigers for a second week in a row with 5 catches for 55 yards. However, he made the play of the game when he went up and caught a Lawrence pass for a 25-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone, while getting his feet down. The catch came with 5 seconds left in the first half and gave the Tigers a 17-3 halftime lead.

Justin Foster

Xavier Thomas stayed back in Clemson to deal with concussion protocol which made room for Foster to step up. He finished the game with five tackles, two sacks, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, and a forced fumble.

Isaiah Simmons

Simmons led the Tigers in tackles again with eight on the afternoon and added two sacks, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup. He continued to prove himself as Clemson’s most prolific defensive weapon and one of the nation’s top defensive players.

B.T. Potter

Potter had a rough week after losing the starting job at place kicker during the Florida State game. But he bounced back and tied his career long with a 51-yard field goal in the first quarter and found himself back in his usual roll as the kicker during extra points.

K’Von Wallace

Wallace added a pair of interceptions Saturday that helped swing all the momentum to the Tigers in the third quarter. He also recorded two tackles and pass breakup.