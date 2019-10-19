TCI Game Day: No. 2 Clemson at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s Game Day in Louisville where No. 2 Clemson battles Louisville as the Tigers look to earn their 22nd win in a row. The Tigers look to move closer to another Atlantic Division title with a win over the Cardinals.

Location: Cardinal Stadium

Kickoff: Noon



Television: ABC

Announcers: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Allison Williams

2019 Record: Clemson 6-0, Louisville 4-2

ACC Record: Clemson 4-0 Louisville 2-1

Series History: Clemson leads 5-0

Last Meeting: Clemson won 77-16 on November 3, 2018

After returning from an open date with a 45-14 home win against Florida State last week, the Clemson Tigers will go on the road this week for a meeting with the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday, Oct. 19. Kickoff at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville is scheduled for noon ET.

Despite dropping to No. 3 in the AP Poll following a 31-point conference victory a week ago, Clemson enters this week as the only team in the country with five wins against Power Five conference opponents this season. Clemson won those five Power Five games by an average of 23.8 points, including three victories by 31 points or more. Clemson will attempt to once again be at its best in the face of public doubt this week, as the Tigers have

won 14 consecutive games when playing at a lower AP ranking than in their previous contest.

This week’s game will feature two of the ACC’s most prolific offenses thus far in 2019. Clemson enters the game ranked second in the conference in scoring offense (39.2), rushing offense (238.8) and total offense (497.0); Louisville enters the contest ranked third in all of those categories.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson attempting to win its 22nd consecutive game, dating to the start of the 2018 season, to extend the longest winning streak in school history and second longest winning streak in ACC history.

– Clemson attempting to win a 16th consecutive ACC regular season game for the second time in school history (20 from 1981-84).

– Clemson entering the week as the only team in the country with five wins against Power Five opponents this season. Clemson has won those five contests by an average of 23.8 points.

– Clemson attempting to open a season 7-0 for the eighth time in school history, joining the 1948, 1981, 2000, 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2018 campaigns.

– Clemson attempting to push its all-time record against Louisville to 6-0.

– Clemson attempting to improve to 3-0 all-time at Louisville. Clemson earned a 20-17 win on a Thursday night in Louisville in 2015 and secured a 47-21 win in Louisville in 2017.

– Clemson attempting to win in its first six games against a school for the fifth time all-time and the second time against a school presently in the FBS.

The Tigers previously won each of their first six all-time contests in series with The Citadel, Furman, Newberry and Virginia.

ROAD WARRIORS

Clemson enters this week’s road contest at Louisville seeking its 22nd victory in its last 23 true road games and in search of its 35th victory in its last 38 games away from home overall.

Clemson is 2-0 on the road this year, with both victories coming in ACC play. This week, Clemson will attempt to win its 10th straight true road game, which would mark only the second streak of 10 consecutive true road victories in the program’s illustrious history. The current Clemson streak sits three games shy of the school-record streak of 12 consecutive true road wins

set across the 2015-17 season.

TIED FOR MOST WINS SINCE 2015, SECOND-MOST SINCE 2011

Clemson has a 103-15 record since starting its current stretch of 10-win seasons in 2011. Only Alabama (109-10) has more wins the last eight-plus

years. The Tigers also have the second-highest winning percentage (.873) in that time frame.

A CENTURY MARK FOR THE DECADE

Head Coach Dabo Swinney can vividly recall the looks he received when he said Clemson was on the cusp of the winningest decade in program history

following a 2010 campaign in which the Tigers finished 6-7. In 2017, that vision became a reality with two seasons to spare when Clemson collected its 88th win of the decade in the ACC Championship Game against Miami (Fla.) to surpass the Tigers of the 1980s (87) for most wins in any decade in school history.

With a rivalry win against South Carolina to close the 2018 regular season, Clemson reached triple digits in wins in a decade for the first time in program history. Included below are the schools that have accomplished

that feat.

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 62, Louisville 24

Will – Clemson 45, Louisville 20

Gavin – Clemson 55, Louisville 21

