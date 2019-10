Clemson falls again in AP Poll

Despite its 45-10 road win at Louisville on Saturday, Clemson fell from No. 3 to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Sunday.

Here is the full AP Top 25:

Alabama LSU Ohio State Clemson Oklahoma Penn State Florida Notre Dame Auburn Georgia Oregon Utah Wisconsin Baylor Texas SMU Minnesota Cincinnati Michigan Iowa Appalachian State Boise State Iowa State Arizona State Wake Forest

Others receiving votes:

Memphis 87, Virginia 29, San Diego State 17, Pittsburgh 17, Washington 15, Navy 9, Texas A&M 6, Missouri 4, UCF 3, USC 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Tulane 1