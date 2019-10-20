What They Are Saying: Clemson commits shine in Week 9

By: Gavin Oliver | 19 minutes ago Follow @GavinG_Oliver
Another week of high school football, another week of outstanding performances from Clemson commits across the country.
Check out what was said on Twitter about the future Tigers in Week 9:
TCI is at “The Farm” at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Ky., to see #Clemson OL commit Walker Parks @walkerparks64 and #Clemson OL target Jager Burton @jager_burton play against Great Crossing High (Georgetown, Ky.) as part of our Tour of Champions! pic.twitter.com/03LS6zHJ0v
#Clemson OL commit Walker Parks (No. 64) warming up with #Clemson OL target Jager Burton (No. 62) before Frederick Douglass’s game vs. Great Crossing @walkerparks64 @jager_burton pic.twitter.com/OFZ7kWaAO6
Couple of great warmup shots of #Clemson OL commit Walker Parks (No. 64) @walkerparks64 and #Clemson OL target Jager Burton (No. 62) @jager_burton from @bartboat pic.twitter.com/K0WHzxo2hT
Keep your head on a swivel when you’re playing against #Clemson OL commit Walker Parks @walkerparks64 pic.twitter.com/Y7QuVHIRiC
Nice pancake block from #Clemson commit Walker Parks @walkerparks64 pic.twitter.com/iu2xH8KfGV
Clemson commit Walker Parks is a beast. He just decapitated a guy. #clemson pic.twitter.com/dytgeoq7LS
Back and forth we go! Phil Mafah with a 45 yard TD run to our Grayson up 24-17! Winding down the 3rd qtr
EJ Williams receives his @AllAmericaGame jersey before tonight’s Central (Phenix City, Al) Red Devils game against Jeff Davis. Williams is with his HC @JameyDubose. Red Devils enter the game ranked No. 43 in our Top 100. @CHSREDDEVILS @UAFootball @_ejda1 pic.twitter.com/KJwE34rLMz
EJ Williams hauls in a 2 yard reception from Tucker Melton for the TD.
Central 7
Jeff Davis 0
5:01 1stQ
Tucker Melton hits EJ Williams on a short pass and EJ turns on the afterburners! 29 yard TD!
Central 42
Jeff Davis 6
4:08 3rdQ
Of note, looks like @tvenables_ is a go for Daniel, albeit with some extra protection on his left leg after an injury at Wren last week. @UpstateTodaySC
. @DWDAthletics on the scoreboard as @tvenables_ hits Hack Hamilton for a 66-yard score. PAT fails and @WalhallaHSFBall leads 7-6, 4:47 1Q. @UpstateTodaySC
. @tvenables_ with another 66-yard TD, this one to Josiah Benson. Lions lead @WalhallaHSFBall 13-7, 8:42 2Q. @UpstateTodaySC
First play of the second half, @tvenables_ hits Hack Hamilton for a 55-yard score. Lions tie it with @WalhallaHSFBall 20-20, 11:50 3Q. @UpstateTodaySC
Daniel capitalizes on the INT as @tvenables_ finds Javares Hamilton for a 21-yard score. Daniel now leads @WalhallaHSFBall 27-20, 8:31 3Q. Huge turn of events. @UpstateTodaySC
Daniel retakes the lead over @WalhallaHSFBall at 34-27 as Javares Hamilton scores on a tipped ball from @tvenables_. 10:04 to play. @UpstateTodaySC
. @tvenables_ and Josiah Benson make it a two-score game with a 39-yard scoring connection as Daniel now leads @WalhallaHSFBall 41-27 with 4:46 to play. @UpstateTodaySC
DJ Uiagalelei throws 3 TD passes in St. John Bosco’s rout of Orange Lutheran https://t.co/pDxzowCh1u
.@LHSDreadnaughts draw blood first.@Bowman_22 takes an outside rush to the left for a 23-yard touchdown.
Dreadnaughts up 7-0, 11:10 1Q.@H2_Recruiting @polk_way
#Clemson commit @Bowman_22 with his second rushing touchdown of the first half, a three-yard strike with some extra effort on the end of it. @LHSDreadnaughts all over Bloomingdale, 22-0, :19 2Q.@H2_Recruiting @WTProTampa @JohnGarcia_Jr pic.twitter.com/fcvahdekRp
It’s three for @Bowman_22.
Just par for the course for him these days.@H2_Recruiting @polk_way @WTProTampa pic.twitter.com/YNpgY0euIZ
Carrollton senior Kevin Swint being his normal grizzly bear self in the defense. Swint recovered a fumble in the 10-yard line moments later. Close call. The Trojans are leading 17-7 against Kell in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/RVY2k0a8cb
