What They Are Saying: Clemson commits shine in Week 9

Another week of high school football, another week of outstanding performances from Clemson commits across the country.

Check out what was said on Twitter about the future Tigers in Week 9:

TCI is at “The Farm” at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Ky., to see #Clemson OL commit Walker Parks ⁦@walkerparks64⁩ and #Clemson OL target Jager Burton ⁦@jager_burton⁩ play against Great Crossing High (Georgetown, Ky.) as part of our Tour of Champions! pic.twitter.com/03LS6zHJ0v — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) October 18, 2019

#Clemson OL commit Walker Parks (No. 64) warming up with #Clemson OL target Jager Burton (No. 62) before Frederick Douglass’s game vs. Great Crossing ⁦@walkerparks64⁩ ⁦@jager_burton⁩ pic.twitter.com/OFZ7kWaAO6 — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) October 18, 2019

Keep your head on a swivel when you’re playing against #Clemson OL commit Walker Parks ⁦@walkerparks64⁩ pic.twitter.com/Y7QuVHIRiC — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) October 18, 2019

Clemson commit Walker Parks is a beast. He just decapitated a guy. #clemson pic.twitter.com/dytgeoq7LS — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) October 19, 2019

Back and forth we go! Phil Mafah with a 45 yard TD run to our Grayson up 24-17! Winding down the 3rd qtr — Gwinnett Football Report (@GFRFootball) October 19, 2019

EJ Williams receives his @AllAmericaGame jersey before tonight’s Central (Phenix City, Al) Red Devils game against Jeff Davis. Williams is with his HC @JameyDubose. Red Devils enter the game ranked No. 43 in our Top 100. @CHSREDDEVILS @UAFootball @_ejda1 pic.twitter.com/KJwE34rLMz — High School Football America (@HSFBamerica) October 18, 2019

EJ Williams hauls in a 2 yard reception from Tucker Melton for the TD.

Central 7

Jeff Davis 0

5:01 1stQ — Red Devil Football (@CHSREDDEVILS) October 19, 2019

Tucker Melton hits EJ Williams on a short pass and EJ turns on the afterburners! 29 yard TD!

Central 42

Jeff Davis 6

4:08 3rdQ — Red Devil Football (@CHSREDDEVILS) October 19, 2019

Of note, looks like @tvenables_ is a go for Daniel, albeit with some extra protection on his left leg after an injury at Wren last week. @UpstateTodaySC — Eric Sprott (@Journal_ESprott) October 18, 2019

. @DWDAthletics on the scoreboard as @tvenables_ hits Hack Hamilton for a 66-yard score. PAT fails and @WalhallaHSFBall leads 7-6, 4:47 1Q. @UpstateTodaySC — Eric Sprott (@Journal_ESprott) October 18, 2019

First play of the second half, @tvenables_ hits Hack Hamilton for a 55-yard score. Lions tie it with @WalhallaHSFBall 20-20, 11:50 3Q. @UpstateTodaySC — Eric Sprott (@Journal_ESprott) October 19, 2019

Daniel capitalizes on the INT as @tvenables_ finds Javares Hamilton for a 21-yard score. Daniel now leads @WalhallaHSFBall 27-20, 8:31 3Q. Huge turn of events. @UpstateTodaySC — Eric Sprott (@Journal_ESprott) October 19, 2019

Daniel retakes the lead over @WalhallaHSFBall at 34-27 as Javares Hamilton scores on a tipped ball from @tvenables_. 10:04 to play. @UpstateTodaySC — Eric Sprott (@Journal_ESprott) October 19, 2019

. @tvenables_ and Josiah Benson make it a two-score game with a 39-yard scoring connection as Daniel now leads @WalhallaHSFBall 41-27 with 4:46 to play. @UpstateTodaySC — Eric Sprott (@Journal_ESprott) October 19, 2019

DJ Uiagalelei throws 3 TD passes in St. John Bosco’s rout of Orange Lutheran https://t.co/pDxzowCh1u — Inside SoCal Sports (@InsideSoCalSpts) October 19, 2019

.@LHSDreadnaughts draw blood first.@Bowman_22 takes an outside rush to the left for a 23-yard touchdown. Dreadnaughts up 7-0, 11:10 1Q.@H2_Recruiting @polk_way — Will Turner (@TBTurner813) October 19, 2019

#Clemson commit @Bowman_22 with his second rushing touchdown of the first half, a three-yard strike with some extra effort on the end of it. @LHSDreadnaughts all over Bloomingdale, 22-0, :19 2Q.@H2_Recruiting @WTProTampa @JohnGarcia_Jr pic.twitter.com/fcvahdekRp — Will Turner (@TBTurner813) October 19, 2019

Carrollton senior Kevin Swint being his normal grizzly bear self in the defense. Swint recovered a fumble in the 10-yard line moments later. Close call. The Trojans are leading 17-7 against Kell in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/RVY2k0a8cb — Jay Luzardo (@JayLuzardo) October 19, 2019

