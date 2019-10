The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday that Clemson safety Tanner Muse was named one of 14 semifinalists for the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award, awarded to the best defensive back in college football.

The award is based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.

Muse leads the Tigers with 3 interceptions this season and has 27 tackles, which includes 3 tackles for loss and 1 sack.