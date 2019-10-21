Tigers dominated scoreboard, stats in second half

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Second-ranked Clemson bounced back after a slow start to wallop Louisville 45-10 on Saturday.

On the win the Tigers won their 22nd straight game to extend the program’s longest win streak and the nation’s longest active win streak.

Entering the game Louisville boasted the third best offense in the ACC in total yards, points per game and rushing just behind the Tigers who ranked second in each of those categories.

But Clemson stood strong and held the Cardinals to 263 total yards and just 107 yards on the ground. That marked seven straight games allowing less than 300 yards the most since 1956 when they reached eight.

The Tigers (7-0, 5-0 ACC) turned the ball over twice with a pair of first quarter interceptions, but the defense bounced back with a pair of interceptions and a fumble.

Clemson lived in the Cardinal backfield and totaled six sacks with two for Isaiah Simmons, two for Justin Foster, one for Tyler Davis and a sack for Chad Smith. The Tigers also recorded a pair of quarterback hurries, one of which led to an interception.

B.T. Potter kicked the Tigers’ lone field goal from 51 yards in the first quarter. The field goal tied his previous career long that was also 51 yards.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence started the game by passing 3-for-7 with a pair of interceptions in the first quarter. He bounced back to throw 9-for-9 with a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter and finished the game 20-for-29 for 233 yards and three touchdowns as well as 51 rush yards on the game.

The Clemson offense finished with 551 yards of total offense with 253 yards passing and 298 yards rushing. Travis Etienne led all rushers with 192 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, Chez Mellusi and Darien Rencher also added touchdowns.

Clemson is back in action next Saturday in Memorial Stadium when it kicks off against Boston College at 7:30 pm.

