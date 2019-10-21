Venables had to talk daughter off the cliff after Tigers dropped in AP poll

Venables had to talk daughter off the cliff after Tigers dropped in AP poll

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables could care less about where the Tigers are ranked in the AP Poll.  His daughter is however not pleased.

Watch coach Venables talk about how Clemson dropped again in the AP Poll.

