Venables had to talk daughter off the cliff after Tigers dropped in AP poll

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables could care less about where the Tigers are ranked in the AP Poll. His daughter is however not pleased.
Watch coach Venables talk about how Clemson dropped again in the AP Poll.
The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday that Clemson safety Tanner Muse was named one of 14 semifinalists for the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award, awarded to the best defensive back in college (…)
Clemson defensive end Justin Foster has been named as the ACC’s Defensive Lineman of the Week, the league announced on Monday. Led Clemson’s defensive line with 3.5 tackles for loss and five total (…)
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was asked in his Monday press conference about the Tigers dropping in the AP Poll once again. Scott said they were actually joking on the bus after the game about (…)
Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons was asked Monday if he gets frustrated winning big and seeing his team drop in the AP poll. Watch Simmons response on TCITV: https://youtu.be/q1n95LVxd1c
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Clemson standout Xavier Thomas stayed home Saturday and didn’t travel because of a concussion he suffered during practice earlier this week. The second-ranked Tigers rolled (…)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Second-ranked Clemson bounced back after a slow start to wallop Louisville 45-10 on Saturday. On the win the Tigers won their 22nd straight game to extend the program’s longest win (…)
Each week throughout the season, The Clemson Insider keeps you posted on the performances of Clemson’s commitments in their respective high school football games. In our Friday Night Lights feature, we (…)
Clemson freshman Andrew Booth will have to miss the first half of next Saturday’s game against Boston College per Atlantic Coast Conference rules after he was ejected from the second-ranked Tigers’ 45-10 win (…)
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Clemson Insider traveled to Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday night to see 2020 Clemson offensive line commit Walker Parks and 2021 Clemson offensive (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Sunday teleconference with the local media Sunday evening where he discussed the win over Louisville, updated injuries, Andrew Booth’s punishments and much (…)