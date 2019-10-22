Just as college football continues to play on Saturdays, high school football performs on Friday nights under the lights. Clemson commits play all across the country and The Clemson Insider brings to you the most notable performance of the week, giving them our Commit Performance of the Week honor. This week sees a repeat commit to this title in Tyler Venables.

Once again Venables, a safety commit for the Tigers, lined up at quarterback for the Daniel Lions as they took on the Walhalla Razorbacks in front of an away crowd. In a high-scoring game, the Lions prevailed 41-27 and came home with a victory.

Standing in at 5-foot-11 and weighing 185 pounds, Venables was a key player in the success of the Lions’ offense on Friday night, throwing six touchdown passes. He went 26-of-43 passing on the night for 426 yards. His touchdown passes came from 66, 66, 55, 39, 21 and 11 yards.

His first touchdown pass was a jump ball thrown down the middle of the field where the receiver went up and caught the ball, carrying it the rest of the way for six, giving Venables his first of two 66-yard touchdowns. The touchdown of 55 yards was thrown to the right sideline into the arms of the receiver who outran the defender for the remaining 20 yards. While Venables did have an interception thrown, he immediately kicked into gear as a safety and made the tackle, saving the pick-six opportunity he gave the Razorbacks.

Venables is going to bring a lot of talent to the Clemson Tigers when he is on campus next year. His athletic ability allows him to easily transition from one position to the next and it will be exciting to see how he develops in his role as a safety at Clemson.

