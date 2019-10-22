Swinney's Tuesday Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media on Tuesday to preview Saturday’s game against Boston College and much more.
Watch Swinney’s press conference on TCITV.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media on Tuesday to preview Saturday’s game against Boston College and much more.
Watch Swinney’s press conference on TCITV.
Clemson safety K’von Wallace has quietly been one of the most valuable players on the Clemson defense. The safety discussed his versatility and his ability to play multiple positions. Wallace on (…)
Trevor Lawrence’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Justyn Ross was one of those plays where two great players made a great play. First off, Lawrence did an incredible job to keep the play alive as he scrambled (…)
Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass four-star offensive guard Jager Burton is one of Clemson’s top O-line targets in the 2021 class. The Clemson Insider visited Frederick Douglass High School last Friday and (…)
When they were riding from the stadium to the airport following their 35-point win over Louisville on Saturday, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, and the other coaches, kind of joked around (…)
Linebacker Isaiah Simmons took questions from the media after a 45-10 win on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky. The redshirt junior led the Tigers with 8 tackles, 2 sacks, and a pass breakup. Despite another (…)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence stepped away from preparing for Saturday’s game against Boston College (7:30pm) to take questions from the media in the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex. Lawrence (…)
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables could care less about where the Tigers are ranked in the Assocaited Press Poll. His daughter, however, is not pleased. Watch Venables talk about how (…)
The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday that Clemson safety Tanner Muse was named one of 14 semifinalists for the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award, awarded to the best defensive back in college (…)
Clemson defensive end Justin Foster has been named as the ACC’s Defensive Lineman of the Week, the league announced on Monday. Led Clemson’s defensive line with 3.5 tackles for loss and five total (…)