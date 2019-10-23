Clemson lands major commitment

Clemson landed a major commitment on Wednesday from Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman 2020 four-star power forward P.J. Hall.

Hall (6-9, 220) announced his commitment to the Tigers’ basketball program Wednesday afternoon during a ceremony at the Dorman High School arena, choosing Clemson over finalist Virginia Tech.

In July, Hall publicly named Clemson, Virginia Tech, Florida, Georgia Tech and Tennessee his top five schools before taking official visits to Clemson, Virginia Tech and Florida this fall.

Hall, the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina, is a big-time pickup for Brad Brownell and his coaching staff. Hall is a top-65 national prospect in the 2020 class per multiple recruiting services and ranked as high as the No. 60 overall player in the country by ESPN.

An all-state performer, Hall averaged 14.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for Dorman in 2019, shooting 56 percent from the field while helping the Cavaliers to their third consecutive 5A state title.

Hall becomes the first Class of 2020 commitment for the Clemson basketball program.

His sister, Thayer, is a sophomore volleyball player at Florida.

