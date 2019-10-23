Tiger Talk: Clemson's defense has quietly dominated the opposition

Tiger Talk: Clemson's defense has quietly dominated the opposition

Feature

Tiger Talk: Clemson's defense has quietly dominated the opposition

By 1 hour ago

By: |

It is Homecoming Week at Clemson and The Clemson Insider staff got together to talk about the festivities for the fans this week and what it might be like when the Tigers host Boston College on Saturday.

The Clemson Insider gang also broke down what Dabo Swinney, Jeff Scott, Brent Venables and several players had to say this week to preview Saturday’s game at Death Valley.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics.  This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.

Clemson Tigers gear at Fanatics.com

, , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said defensive end Xavier Thomas looked a lot better on Wednesday, but he is still day-to-day on his return. “Hopefully, he will be ready, but it is probably going to be (…)

reply
7hr

Former Clemson Tigers represented Clemson well this past week all across the NFL. With 32 players listed on rosters in the NFL, 22 of them contributed in their games in one way or another while one player (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home