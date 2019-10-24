State's top prospect explains why he 'fell in love' with Clemson

Wednesday was a big day for Brad Brownell and the Clemson basketball program, as they landed a commitment from P.J. Hall, the No. 1

prospect in the Palmetto State and a top-65 national prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

The four-star power forward from Dorman High School in Roebuck, S.C., announced his commitment to the Tigers during a ceremony at the

school’s basketball arena Wednesday afternoon.

“Family is the most important thing, and that’s the reason I fell in love with Clemson University,” Hall said. “Coach Brownell recruited me very hard for two years, and I can’t wait to play for him for the next four.”

Hall (6-9, 220) announced a top five of Clemson, Florida, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Virginia Tech in July, then took official visits to

Clemson, Florida and Virginia Tech this fall. The Tigers and the Hokies were his finalists.

Clemson emerged as the team to beat for Hall after hosting his first official visit in September, and the Tigers never relinquished their

lead despite his ensuing visits elsewhere.

“It wasn’t necessarily a clear thing whenever I first left Clemson,” he said. “But I knew that was my favorite right then, and I knew that if I went to the other schools that I could see if there was another school I could be at. But in the end, I knew that there was nothing else once I got finished with my visits.”

“There wasn’t a bad thing that happened on my visit,” he continued. “I love the team, I love the campus, everything that went on, the energy… There’s nothing like Clemson.”

Clemson’s family atmosphere struck a chord with Hall, who simply felt it was the best fit for him.

“I keep going back to that family thing,” he said. “It just felt like I was supposed to be there. It just felt like I was a part of the team.”

The opportunity to play in the ACC appealed heavily to Hall as well.

“It’s a huge attraction,” he said. “It’s the best basketball (conference) there is. I can’t wait to go there, win some games and put Clemson basketball on the map. We’re going to do some big things up there.”

Hall said he informed Brownell of his decision a few days prior to the announcement.

“He was ecstatic,” Hall said. “He had been getting a good feeling, but I know there was nothing like that feeling of figuring out you’re getting that hometown kid.”

An all-state performer, Hall averaged 14.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for Dorman last season, shooting 56 percent from the

field while helping the Cavaliers to their third consecutive 5A state title.

What can Tiger fans expect from Hall on the court in the future?

“The hardest-working kid they’ve ever seen,” he said. “I’m going to give them everything I got — blood, sweat and tears. I’m going to give them the best talent I can give them, and I’m going to give a lot of wins, too.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.