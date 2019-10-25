Clemson recruiting: Boston College game visitor preview

With three home games left on the 2019 schedule, Clemson has only a few more chances to host prospects for a contest at Death Valley this season.

Several notable recruits have confirmed their plans to attend the Tigers’ 7:30 p.m. matchup against Boston College on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Headlining the visitor list is one of the two defensive ends in the 2021 class with an offer from Clemson: Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School four-star Cade Denhoff (pictured above).

Denhoff, a top-50 national prospect per 247Sports (No. 47), received the offer from Clemson after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer. His parents will accompany him on Saturday’s visit.

The 6-foot-5, 228-pound junior has also attended games at Florida and Georgia this season and plans to visit Alabama for its game vs. LSU on Nov. 9. Denhoff told The Clemson Insider recently that he was looking to make his commitment decision toward the end of this year.

A couple of 2022 recruits to keep an eye on for the future will make their way to campus Saturday in Carroll (Ga.) Mount Zion linebacker Garrett Gordon and Chapin (S.C.) offensive lineman Chase Sweigart.

Gordon is coming off a visit to South Carolina last Saturday when the Gamecocks played Florida. He visited Tennessee two weekends ago and has also been to Georgia Tech this season.

Sweigart is on Clemson’s radar, having participated in the Swinney Camp in each summer since he was a second grader. NC State hosted him for a visit in September.

A standout quarterback prospect in the 2023 class is set to be on hand for Saturday’s game as well — John Mark Shaw of Sanford (N.C.) Sandhills. Shaw went to West Virginia earlier this season.

The freshman Shaw threw for 496 yards and five touchdowns in his first high school start in August.

A pair of talented specialists are slated to be in attendance Saturday in Spartanburg (S.C.) 2021 kicker Will Fowler and Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster five-star kicker/punter Alex Bacchetta.

As always, visitor lists are fluid, and TCI will keep you updated on any notable additions to or scratches from the list.

