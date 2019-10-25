Countdown to Kickoff: Boston College at No. 2 Clemson

It is homecoming at Clemson where it is expecting nearly 80,000 fans as it hosts ACC Atlantic Division rival Boston College on Saturday.

The Tigers look to keep their winning streak alive, which right now sits at 22 straight games, the longest in school history and the second longest in ACC history. It is also the longest active winning streak in the country.

Clemson has also won 25 regular season games in a row and 16 straight ACC regular season games and 20 overall counting the last four ACC Championship games. It has also won 19 straight games at home.

Game Information

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson

Records: Clemson 7-0, 5-0 ACC; Boston College 4-3, 2-2 ACC

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

TV: ACCN (Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George)

Radio: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tajh Boyd, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather). SiriusXM 133, XM 193, Internet 955.

Latest Line: Clemson minus-34 points

Series History

OVERALL: Clemson leads 17-9-2

HOME: Clemson leads 7-3-1

ROAD: Clemson leads 9-6-1

NEUTRAL: Clemson leads 1-0

LAST MEETING: Nov. 10, 2018 (27-7, Clemson)

STREAK: Clemson, Won 8

Three story lines

Clemson’s matchup with BC represents the 12th time that Clemson and Boston College will play for the O’Rourke-McFadden Trophy, which the Boston College Gridiron Club began sponsoring in 2008. Clemson has won 10 of the 11 years the trophy has been awarded. The trophy features a leather helmet replica of those used by Charlie O’Rourke of Boston College and Banks McFadden of Clemson when they competed against each other in the 1940 Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. In addition to the trophy presentation, the Boston College Gridiron Club presents a replica leather helmet to the MVP of the winning school in the locker room.

Clemson has held seven straight opponents below 300 yards of total offense and will attempt to hold an opponent below that mark in an eighth straight game for the first time since 1954.

Boston College features two of the most physical running backs in the country – 250-pound AJ Dillon and 240-pound David Bailey. The “Buffalo Boys” are first nationally with 1,478 combined rushing yards in 2019 for a pair of running backs.

Boston College’s three players to watch

AJ Dillon, RB: Dillon is second nationally in rushing yards (968) and rushing yards per game (138.3) in 2019. He is also fourth nationally with 158.0 yards per game from scrimmage in 2019. Dillon needs just 75 yards to become the all-time leading rusher in Boston College history. With two more rushing touchdowns, he will become the all-time leader in BC history.

David Bailey, RB: Sophomore running back David Bailey has given BC one of the best 1-2 running back tandems in the country. The Maryland native is averaging 6.3 yards per carry and scored four touchdowns in 2019. He has also one touchdown reception and he threw a 16-yard touchdown pass against No. 24 Wake Forest.

Richard Yeargin, DE: Richard Yeargin returns to Clemson, where he graduated last year, for the first time since transferring to Boston College over the summer. Yeargin came to BC after four seasons at Clemson. He missed all of the previous two seasons due to a neck injury suffered in an automobile accident in June of 2017. Prior to his injury, Yeargin was a steady reserve for the Tigers, including 29 tackles, five TFLs, 1.5 sacks, five quarterback pressures in 336 snaps over his 22-game career. In his first year at BC, Yeargin has played in all seven games with one start at defensive end. He has eight tackles, four TFLs and half a sack this season.

Prediction:

Boston College’s running game, which leads the ACC and ranks sixth nationally at 278.3 yards per game, will be a good test for a Clemson defense that is till trying to get stronger up the middle. The Tigers are allowing 111.9 yards per game on the ground. However, the Eagles defense isn’t what it used to be, and they’ll have trouble trying to slow down a Clemson offense that continues to get better with each game.

Score prediction: Clemson 45, Boston College 10

–Clemson and Boston College Athletic Communications contributed

