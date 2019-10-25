Pinckney at peak performance

Clemson defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney played what Dabo Swinney thought was his best game this past Saturday at Louisville.

The redshirt graduate spoke to the media on Monday about what allowed him to be so successful.

Pinckney on defense stopping the run game

“We pride ourselves on not letting people run the ball. It’s a big thing, like if you stop somebody from running the ball you make them one dimensional. I feel like that takes away a part of their game and we’re ready in our game plan. We can settle in and play better.”

Pinckney on playing his best game

“I feel like it was in my preparation. I feel like really that was it. Just being patient. It’s a long season so maybe I started off kind of slow but it happened to be one of my best games everybody was saying. Hopefully I can add it on and stack them on top of each other.”

Pinckney on believing in each other

“We all take a lot of pride from the top to the bottom because we all know what we have in our rooms and we believe in each other and all feel like we can be really great. If we push each other and work as a unit I feel like there’s no ceiling to how far we can go.”

Pinckney on the outside criticism

“I see stuff like that and just don’t pay any attention. Last year we weren’t as good as we were before and then this year… I feel like we just block it out and do what we can. The defense, special teams, we all just focused on our job each week and play a one game season.”

Pinckney on Boston College

“They’re always a physical team and whenever this week comes you always push yourself physically and mentally. With them they really want to pound the ball so we really have to get ready for that. It’s going to be a four-quarter game.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.